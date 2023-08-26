use my google account for metatrader in the Community section
Your Community tab login is fernandoescalan (not your email) because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fernandoescalan and your password is this mql5 forum password (not google/facebook related password).
If your password is google/facebook related password so you can reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
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I made a purchase of a calculator, and log in with my google account, when I want to go to tools, Community I put my username and password, I put my gmail email and password and it doesn't allow me, how can I reset the access, I'll send it message and they did not answer me anything, someone who could help me with this please