PSAR help

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How can I make my PSAR settings look like this? Please help

It's like fanning from the start expanding to the end.

I tried a lot of modifications, my fingers are numb but I cannot get the correct settings. Please, any one of good heart.


 
De Airelle Val:
How can I make my PSAR settings look like this? Please help

It's like fanning from the start expanding to the end.

I tried a lot of modifications, my fingers are numb but I cannot get the correct settings. Please, any one of good heart.


I am not very familiar with PSar, but to me it looks like there are (at least) two PSar on the chart.

But for the settings, I have no idea.
 
Dominik Egert #: , but to me it looks like there are (at least) two PSar on the chart. 

By the colors, there are four (4) with different settings.

[Deleted]  
William Roeder #: By the colors, there are four (4) with different settings.
I count at lease 8 colours (so at least 8 different PSARs).
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