PSAR help
De Airelle Val:
How can I make my PSAR settings look like this? Please help
It's like fanning from the start expanding to the end.
I tried a lot of modifications, my fingers are numb but I cannot get the correct settings. Please, any one of good heart.
How can I make my PSAR settings look like this? Please help
It's like fanning from the start expanding to the end.
I tried a lot of modifications, my fingers are numb but I cannot get the correct settings. Please, any one of good heart.
I am not very familiar with PSar, but to me it looks like there are (at least) two PSar on the chart.
But for the settings, I have no idea.
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It's like fanning from the start expanding to the end.
I tried a lot of modifications, my fingers are numb but I cannot get the correct settings. Please, any one of good heart.