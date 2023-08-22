Plot Error in VwapBands indicator
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Rafael Campolina Vidal:
Good night people,
I'm trying to create a Vwap Bands indicator, and I have the following error when plotting, when the intraday chart changes days, that is, I'm on 08/17 and it moves to 08/18, the plot is as shown in the figure, the indicator plots values there at 0, could you help me to adjust it?! thanks
below is the code.
Do you use time in the calculation of the bands ?
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Good night people,
I'm trying to create a Vwap Bands indicator, and I have the following error when plotting, when the intraday chart changes days, that is, I'm on 08/17 and it moves to 08/18, the plot is as shown in the figure, the indicator plots values there at 0, could you help me to adjust it?! thanks
below is the code.
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const duplo &alto[],
const double &low[],
const duplo &fechar[],
const longo &tick_volume[],
const longo &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
// Número de barras a calcular
int begin=(prev_calculated<=0 || prev_calculated>rates_total) ?
0 : prev_calculated-1;
//ArraySetAsSeries(VWAPBuffer,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(BufferVWap,true);
if(CopyBuffer(vWap_Handle,0,0,rates_total-begin,BufferVWap) < 0)
{
Print("Erro ao copiar buffer da VWap");
retorna 0;
}
for(int i=begin;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
{
int forAsSeries=taxas_total-1-i; //para acessar o array atr
VWAPBuffer[i] = BufferVWap[forAsSeries];// * 1.003333 ;
VWAPBuffer1[i] = BufferVWap[forAsSeries] * 1,003333;
}
return(taxas_total);
}