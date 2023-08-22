Hide price on price scale

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Hi, everybody and a good day!

My indicator creates many horizzontal lines and I would like to hide the tag prices on the right side price scale in order to have a cleaner graphic. My code is this:


             ObjectDelete(0,"Level_Lines");
             ObjectCreate(ChartID(),"Level_Lines"+i,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0);
             ObjectSetDouble(ChartID(),"Level_Lines"+i,OBJPROP_PRICE,level_line);
             ObjectSetInteger(0,"Level_Lines"+i,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);            
             ObjectSetInteger(0,"Level_Lines"+i,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);  
             ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Level_Lines"+i,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,false);


bue the

OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,false

 part of the code doesn't change anything. Do you have any suggestions? Thanks

  
ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, false);
ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, false);

//and for the full price scale on the right:

ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, false);

you can insert them in the onInit() function so they can run once

 
Zyad Nhra #:

you can insert them in the onInit() function so they can run once

Hi, thanks for the suggestiong but it is not working. I do not want to hide the price scale but only the tags of the lines created by my indicator.



 
Hline in background
 
William Roeder #:
Hline in background
It works! Thank you very much!
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