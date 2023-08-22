Hide price on price scale
ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, false); ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, false); //and for the full price scale on the right: ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, false);
you can insert them in the onInit() function so they can run once
Hline in background
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Hi, everybody and a good day!
My indicator creates many horizzontal lines and I would like to hide the tag prices on the right side price scale in order to have a cleaner graphic. My code is this:
bue the
part of the code doesn't change anything. Do you have any suggestions? Thanks