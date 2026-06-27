optimization question
28846173:
hew when optimizing and ea in mql5 what doe the section "result mean" optimization show good profit and good drawdown but results tab show all red..
looking to the below optimization wha the part i circled mean since the orther are showing profit
hew when optimizing and ea in mql5 what doe the section "result mean" optimization show good profit and good drawdown but results tab show all red..
looking to the below optimization wha the part i circled mean since the orther are showing profit
Result is the actual end result of that specific run.
Profit are all profitable trades summed up.
28846173 #:
so what does it mean to be specific forexample the obove picture you see its red what is the meaning of that does it mean the result from that optimization is not good or?
It means, these runs, one per line, has had profit trades. All combined have made a profit, reflected in the column "Profits". But combined with your losses, the end result is negative, as can be seen in the column "Result".
okay thanks bro its abit confusing how about this bearing in mind they have diffrent colour but negative sign ..
28846173 #:
okay thanks bro its abit confusing how about this bearing in mind they have diffrent colour but negative sign ..
okay thanks bro its abit confusing how about this bearing in mind they have diffrent colour but negative sign ..
If you show the hidden columns you can check their coloring, that influence the one of Result.
see this discussion https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454379
This is an integral and complex measure of a test pass quality. It measures multiple parameters:
- Number of Deals
- Drawdown
- Recovery Factor
- Expected Payoff
- Sharpe Ratio
Dominik Egert #:It's not negative (a Balance Max result can't really be negative, because trading stops before getting to that point), rather is a very poor one according to the paramenters above.It means, these runs, one per line, has had profit trades. All combined have made a profit, reflected in the column "Profits". But combined with your losses, the end result is negative, as can be seen in the column "Result".
Optimization Results coloring
- 2023.09.20
- www.mql5.com
I have looked everywhere but I cannot find an answer to this...
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looking to the below optimization wha the part i circled mean since the orther are showing profit