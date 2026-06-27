optimization question

New comment
 
hew  when optimizing  and  ea in mql5    what  doe   the  section  "result  mean"       optimization show  good  profit  and  good drawdown  but  results  tab show  all red..
looking to the  below      optimization   wha  the  part i circled   mean since the orther  are showing profit
 
28846173:
hew  when optimizing  and  ea in mql5    what  doe   the  section  "result  mean"       optimization show  good  profit  and  good drawdown  but  results  tab show  all red..
looking to the  below      optimization   wha  the  part i circled   mean since the orther  are showing profit
Result is the actual end result of that specific run.

Profit are all profitable trades summed up.
 
Dominik Egert #:
the actu

so  what    does  it mean to be  specific   forexample  the  obove  picture  you see  its  red    what is the  meaning of  that   does it mean the  result from that optimization is not good or?

 
28846173 #:

so  what    does  it mean to be  specific   forexample  the  obove  picture  you see  its  red    what is the  meaning of  that   does it mean the  result from that optimization is not good or?

It means, these runs, one per line, has had profit trades. All combined have made a profit, reflected in the column "Profits". But combined with your losses, the end result is negative, as can be seen in the column "Result".

 
okay  thanks bro  its  abit  confusing  how  about  this  bearing in mind  they have  diffrent  colour but  negative  sign ..
 
28846173 #:
okay  thanks bro  its  abit  confusing  how  about  this  bearing in mind  they have  diffrent  colour but  negative  sign ..

If you show the hidden columns you can check their coloring, that influence the one of Result.
see this discussion https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454379

This is an integral and complex measure of a test pass quality. It measures multiple parameters:

  • Number of Deals
  • Drawdown
  • Recovery Factor
  • Expected Payoff
  • Sharpe Ratio
Dominik Egert #:
It means, these runs, one per line, has had profit trades. All combined have made a profit, reflected in the column "Profits". But combined with your losses, the end result is negative, as can be seen in the column "Result".

It's not negative (a Balance Max result can't really be negative, because trading stops before getting to that point), rather is a very poor one according to the paramenters above. 
Optimization Results coloring
Optimization Results coloring
  • 2023.09.20
  • www.mql5.com
I have looked everywhere but I cannot find an answer to this...
New comment