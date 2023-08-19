DRAW_FILLING Problems
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Hello Friends
Please I'm working on an indicator that is supposed to draw_filling on the chart just like a rectangle. Its not working.
I tried rectangle create with thesame calculations and it works perfectly.
Please help me look into my code