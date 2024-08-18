I can't buy a vps how can I buy a vps again
It's better to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account and then use the MQL5 account way of payment during checkout.
Then go to your MT4/5 terminal and right click in your account number to select >> Register a Virtual Server.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/2061567/accounting
Then follow these instructions:
MQL5 VPS does not work as a traditional VPS. You can use it in order to upload your MT4/5 trading environment onto a virtual server.
So you need to prepare your charts and EAs (or signal subscription settings), that you want to migrate to the virtual server.
After you uploaded and properly setup your EAs on the appropriate currency pairs charts, you click the Auto Trading button on your local MT4/5 terminal.
Then you right click on the MQL5 VPS details in the Navigator window (for MT4) >> Synchronize experts, indicators (or Synchronize signal only, for a signal subscription) or tick the appropriate Migrate option down below in the VPS tab of your Toolbox window for MT5.
Finally you can check that everything was done perfectly in the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal and see if you've got something like below, indicating that your migration was succesful.
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