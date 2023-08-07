OnTick not responsive
Hi.
Your code looks alright.
If the EA is on a live chart, check the Experts tab (not the journal tab) on the trading terminal.
If on the strategy tester, check the journal tab WHILE THE TESTER IS RUNNING.
Felix Kenechi Onodu #:
Hi.
Hi.
Your code looks alright.
If the EA is on a live chart, check the Experts tab (not the journal tab) on the trading terminal.
If on the strategy tester, check the journal tab WHILE THE TESTER IS RUNNING.
Thank you that's much appreciated
I was looking at the MT5 journal instead of the journal in the strategy tester
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Hi I'm pretty new to this so I hope I'm not being too stupid. The 'pattern detector sample' is saved as an EA yet anything i insert in the code doesn't register.
I compiled the code with no error. Next I went to MT5 and from the Advisors file, i dragged the EA onto the chart and clicked 'OK'. Don't know where I've gone wrong.
According to what I've learnt, after every tick, the journal should be printing "tick registered".
I'd appeicate if someone were to tell me where I've gone wrong. Thank you!!