Error "Acces Violation Read to 0x0001F5D0" - page 2
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problem solved if you put the FillArrays in OnTick and remove timerThis is the complete MQ4 source:
problem solved if you put the FillArrays in OnTick and remove timerThis is the complete MQ4 source:
Unfortunately no.
These is what error I got :
This is what I get when I close . All values are correctly printed, but when I close EA I get this error
Yes. It does not work. I don't know why I thought it is working.
This is even simpler but it does not work.
Can you provide full code that compiles to reproduce this issue ?
Hello! Any thoughts? Thank you!
It's an MT4 bug.
This is only happening when array is passed by refrence:
if array is accesed whithin the function
it will not give any error