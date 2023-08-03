how to disable two click mouse button for open position?

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Hello all, When in order to edit my line at graph I clicked two times of mouse 1 button. Sometimes with this action it automatically open position at Meta5.

How to disable two click mouse 1 button for open position?

Thank you

 
GHH_tug77:

Hello all, When in order to edit my line at graph I clicked two times of mouse 1 button. Sometimes with this action it automatically open position at Meta5.

How to disable two click mouse 1 button for open position?

Thank you

To disable the double-click feature for opening positions on MetaTrader 5, you can try the following steps:

  1. Open the “Tools” menu and select “Options”.
  2. In the Options window, select the “Trade” tab.
  3. Under “One Click Trading”, uncheck the box next to “Enable One Click Trading”.
  4. Click “OK”.

This should disable the double-click feature for opening positions on MetaTrader 5.

I hope this helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.

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