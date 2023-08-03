how to disable two click mouse button for open position?
GHH_tug77:
Hello all, When in order to edit my line at graph I clicked two times of mouse 1 button. Sometimes with this action it automatically open position at Meta5.
How to disable two click mouse 1 button for open position?
Thank you
To disable the double-click feature for opening positions on MetaTrader 5, you can try the following steps:
- Open the “Tools” menu and select “Options”.
- In the Options window, select the “Trade” tab.
- Under “One Click Trading”, uncheck the box next to “Enable One Click Trading”.
- Click “OK”.
This should disable the double-click feature for opening positions on MetaTrader 5.
I hope this helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.
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Hello all, When in order to edit my line at graph I clicked two times of mouse 1 button. Sometimes with this action it automatically open position at Meta5.
How to disable two click mouse 1 button for open position?
Thank you