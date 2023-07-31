EA Won't Stop
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I have an EA running but today I wanted to stop the EA so I pressed the AutoTrading button on MT4 but I just looked and it still traded today. It is running on a VPS should I disable the VPS to turn it off. And it should also not run on USD/CHF but it still does that some times. It feels like the EA just has an own life since I turned it on. Because it clearly trades USD/CHF but I can't find any chart that my EA is running on USD/CHF.
Perhaps the trade was opened before you hit the AutoTrading button. Make sure of that.
Regarding the EA trading on pairs/charts where the EA is not placed, that is totally normal if the EA is multi-symbol.
The normal thing in those cases is to have an input in the EA where you enable/disable which pairs/symbols to work on. Talk to the author of the EA about this.
I have an EA running but today I wanted to stop the EA so I pressed the AutoTrading button on MT4 but I just looked and it still traded today. It is running on a VPS should I disable the VPS to turn it off. And it should also not run on USD/CHF but it still does that some times. It feels like the EA just has an own life since I turned it on. Because it clearly trades USD/CHF but I can't find any chart that my EA is running on USD/CHF.
If you are using MQL5 VPS, you should either migrate again with an empty local MT4 chart to overwrite the previous migration and remove your EA from it, or you can right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Stop Server, to pause your subscription.
You can also choose >> Cancel Hosting, to cancel your MQL5 VPS subscription, but that way you will not be able to use that same server again.
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