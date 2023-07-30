Duplicate Indicators oninit
I have also called the iCustom function on init().
Searched the forum ad didn't find any query similar to this :(
I wrote a custom indicator which attaches 5 other indicators to the chart - Yes, just like a template.
Unfortunately, each time I change the periods of the MA and re-open MT5, the Moving Averages duplicate. Here is a pic of what I mean
Here the MA where I changed the period is duplicated and shows the default period of custom indicator (A total of 2 MAs).
I tried deleting the indicator on deinit() but shockingly the problem still persists.
Please what do you think I am doing wrong?
It is much more complicated to track your indicators on chart than the little code you have shown... Please do some research on the topic, the forum should give you details on such
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I wrote a custom indicator which attaches 5 other indicators to the chart - Yes, just like a template.
Unfortunately, each time I change the periods of the MA and re-open MT5, the Moving Averages duplicate. Here is a pic of what I mean
Here the MA where I changed the period is duplicated and shows the default period of custom indicator (A total of 2 MAs).
I tried deleting the indicator on deinit() but shockingly the problem still persists.
Please what do you think I am doing wrong?