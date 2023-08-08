Signature display error for SetIndexStyle()

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Don't hope to have such things fixed on MT4.

Only critical bug have a chance.

 

Another non-critical bug.

When declaring a destructor, the editor displays the constructor's signature:


When pressing a <Ctrl+Shift+Space> on a declared and described destructor, the editor still thinks that this is a constructor


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