Libraries: Grid and Martin Gale include file

New comment
 

Grid and Martin Gale include file:

Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.

Author: Peter Mueller

 
can you upload the MQL5 language?
[Deleted]  
@Roger Thompson #: can you upload the MQL5 language?

Please learn to use the search functionality, or to simply visit the author's profile and view the list of their publications.

Code Base

Grid, MartinGale include File

Peter Mueller, 2023.07.27 12:03

Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.
 

Hello, This is exactly the tool I need. But I can't add it to the chart.


New comment