Libraries: Grid and Martin Gale include file
can you upload the MQL5 language?
@Roger Thompson #: can you upload the MQL5 language?
Please learn to use the search functionality, or to simply visit the author's profile and view the list of their publications.
Peter Mueller, 2023.07.27 12:03Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.
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Grid and Martin Gale include file:
Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.
Author: Peter Mueller