Using EA on two terminal at the same time!
You need to select a different destination folder upon installation, so:
1. Click the Settings option in the first installation screen.
2. Click the Browse button to select a different installation folder.
3. Click the Make New Folder and create a new folder under the Program files folder.
4. Name it something like MetaTrader 5 - 2 and then click Next to continue with the installation.
The second MT5 terminal of the same broker will be installed and you can use it in parallel with your first MT5 terminal.
You need to select a different destination folder upon installation, so:
1. Click the Settings option in the first installation screen.
2. Click the Browse button to select a different installation folder.
3. Click the Make New Folder and create a new folder under the Program files folder.
4. Name it something like MetaTrader 5 - 2 and then click Next to continue with the installation.
The second MT5 terminal of the same broker will be installed and you can use it in parallel with your first MT5 terminal.
With that method I don't have EA on second terminal!
You need to login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and install your EA through your Market >> My Purchases again.
It will not need another activation, since its on the same computer.
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