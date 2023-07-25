EA still Running with VPS OFF and local mt4 Auto trading off
Today I witnessed the strangest thing ever, the EA was still placing trades even after I stopped the server and also stopped Auto trading on local mt4 incase it will want to open orders locally.
What might be the cause of this? Its an MQL5 VPS.
Thanks.
Migrate to your MQL5 VPS some empty charts with no EAs attached on them, to stop any previous migration with your EA on it, from working.
Or you can stop or cancel your MQL5 VPS subscription to do that.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Migrate to your MQL5 VPS some empty charts with no EAs attached on them, to stop any previous migration with your EA on it, from working.
Or you can stop or cancel your MQL5 VPS subscription to do that.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Today I witnessed the strangest thing ever, the EA was still placing trades even after I stopped the server and also stopped Auto trading on local mt4 incase it will want to open orders locally.
What might be the cause of this? Its an MQL5 VPS.
Thanks.