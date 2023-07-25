EA still Running with VPS OFF and local mt4 Auto trading off

New comment
 

Today I witnessed the strangest thing ever, the EA was still placing trades even after I stopped the server and also stopped Auto trading on local mt4 incase it will want to open orders locally. 

What might be the cause of this? Its an MQL5 VPS.


Thanks.

 
Teboho Edgar Rakotsoane:

Today I witnessed the strangest thing ever, the EA was still placing trades even after I stopped the server and also stopped Auto trading on local mt4 incase it will want to open orders locally. 

What might be the cause of this? Its an MQL5 VPS.


Thanks.

Migrate to your MQL5 VPS some empty charts with no EAs attached on them, to stop any previous migration with your EA on it, from working.

Or you can stop or cancel your MQL5 VPS subscription to do that.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Migrate to your MQL5 VPS some empty charts with no EAs attached on them, to stop any previous migration with your EA on it, from working.

Or you can stop or cancel your MQL5 VPS subscription to do that.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


Thank you.

I did that , I'll just wait and see. 
New comment