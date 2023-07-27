How to send Emojis by EA to Telegram ?
Use the HEX code of emoji or set telegram method to HTML and use HTML codes.
Dear Fabio,
Thanks for your comment,
Could you please give me an example that how can I use hex code in MQL4?
for example, I used hex code in Comment() but no emoji showed.
Comment("🏁");
Best Regards
You cant use emoji in comments or object text, in these cases you can only use wingdings.
Ok thanks. and How can I use hex code in mql4? for example, I am using below function for sending messages to telegram API. Which type of hex code shall I use?
SendTelegramMessage( TelegramApiUrl, TelegramBotToken, ChatId,TelegramCaption, fileName );
For example, hex code shall send with string type or what?
Could you please help me by bringing an example?
Best Regards
Try this :
- www.mql5.com
Try this :
Dear Lorentzos,
I tried your reference but still not worked. I attach one screenshot of the result:
Hello please see unicode http://unicode.org/emoji/charts/full-emoji-list.html
And don't forget to set the HTML flag true.
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Hi Dears,
I code EA that sends messages and alerts to the telegram channel. I want to send Emojis with messages that send to telegram,
How can I do it?
I copy Emojis on telegram and paste that on the mql4 code between quotes but not worked and it showed on telegram like this "??".
Can anyone help me?