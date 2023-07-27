How to send Emojis by EA to Telegram ?

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Hi Dears,

I code EA that sends messages and alerts to the telegram channel. I want to send Emojis with messages that send to telegram,

How can I do it?

I copy Emojis on telegram and paste that on the mql4 code between quotes but not worked and it showed on telegram like this "??".

string SigDiscription1="🔴🔴🔴 "+"STRONG SELL SIGNAL";

Can anyone help me?

 
Use the HEX code of emoji or set telegram method to HTML and use HTML codes.

On the web you will find some good databases with all emojis and their codes!
 
Fabio Cavalloni #:
Use the HEX code of emoji or set telegram method to HTML and use HTML codes.

On the web you will find some good databases with all emojis and their codes!

Dear Fabio,

Thanks for your comment,

Could you please give me an example that how can I use hex code in MQL4?

for example, I used hex code in Comment() but no emoji showed. 

Comment("&#127937");

Best Regards

 
You cant use emoji into comment or object text, in these case you can only use wingdings.

You can use emoji with telegram only.
 
Fabio Cavalloni #:
You cant use emoji in comments or object text, in these cases you can only use wingdings.

You can use emoji with telegram only.

Ok thanks. and How can I use hex code in mql4? for example, I am using below function for sending messages to telegram API. Which type of hex code shall I use?

SendTelegramMessage( TelegramApiUrl, TelegramBotToken, ChatId,TelegramCaption, fileName );

For example, hex code shall send with string type or what?

Could you please help me by bringing an example?

Best Regards

 

Try this :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750522

Telegram integration (Emoji)
Telegram integration (Emoji)
  • www.mql5.com
How to use Emoji in Telegram.mqh Check the code of Emoji from official site  https://unicode.org/emoji/charts/full-emoji-list.html For example we need to create a "info" emoji  Need to
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Try this :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750522

Dear Lorentzos,

I tried your reference but still not worked. I attach one screenshot of the result:


 
anyone can help me?
 

Hello please see unicode http://unicode.org/emoji/charts/full-emoji-list.html

And don't forget to set the HTML flag true.

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