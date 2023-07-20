Strategy Tester : no trades at all
AYMERIC75:was a problem of having a 1:1 leverage in the settings, I set it to 1:100 and it works
But still does not work...
Hello,
I have tested this code on a live session and it 'works' well (it opens trades):
But when I test if with the strategy tester:
No trades never opens during the testing:
Do you see any reason why ?
Thanks
[EDIT] I also removed the 'themode' input and fixed the value and I also arranged the values for the RSI threshold (OverBought and OverSold) so that it should be triggered easily
But still does not work...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I have tested this code on a live session and it 'works' well (it opens trades):
But when I test if with the strategy tester:
No trades never opens during the testing:
Do you see any reason why ?
Thanks
[EDIT] I also removed the 'themode' input and fixed the value and I also arranged the values for the RSI threshold (OverBought and OverSold) so that it should be triggered easily
But still does not work...