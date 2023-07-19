VPS in mt4 charts cannot be displayed.

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Hello, I bought vps directly in mt4, migrated everything including charts. Everything works but I can't get to the graph on vps. Can someone please advise me how to get to the chart on vps mt4. Thank you Radek.
 

When you use MQL5 VPS you do not get access to any charts.

You must synchronize properly your EAs and/or indicators in order to work on the virtual server.

Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recording after your first synchronization.

In order to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.

After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 (or whatever) chart, 1 (or whatever) EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.






After the synchronization with your MQL5 VPS you DO NOT keep the Auto Trading button ON.

You can also check the Experts log of your MQL5 VPS in the upper left corner of the MQL5 VPS Journal.



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