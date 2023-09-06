One Click Trading popup - how to disable this popup ONCE n for all? - page 2
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yes I've been using Web Terminal all these while...
https://metatraderweb.app/trade?version=5
yes, you're right bout the same message being posted
no it's NOT me!
yes it's weird!
Cleaned up.
right, but how to connect to other broker?
ie ICMarketsSC-Demo
right, but how to connect to other broker?
ie ICMarketsSC-Demo
Seems ICMarkets is still using the old WebTerminal. You need to ask them.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 web terminals moved to new address
MetaQuotes, 2023.06.30 16:34
The old web terminal for both platforms at https://trade.mql5.com/trade is now available at https://metatraderweb.app/trade. As before, it can be accessed through the WebTerminal section of the current website. Please note that support for this MetaTrader 5 Web version will permanently end on August 1, 2023 while MetaTrader 4 Web will continue to operate.
If you are using the old MetaTrader 5 Web terminal, we strongly recommend that you request from your broker the new version of MetaTrader 5 WebTerminal. It is more efficient, more functional and works on any platform, including Linux, Mac, iOS and Android OS. Furthermore, it is compatible with any modern browser. All new technologies and services will appear only in the new web terminal. Unlike the old version, MetaTrader 5 WebTerminal will allow connection only to the specific broker, based on domain linkage. This also means that you will no longer have to look for a broker in the available list, but rather only enter your trading account login and password.
Seems ICMarkets is still using the old WebTerminal. You need to ask them.
thanks, but my point is why can't we change server here
https://web.metatrader.app/terminalPS: I've tried logging in with different credentials from different brokers, same issue, cannot login
The new WebTerminal is not yet ready to connect to any broker's trading account. Only MetaQuotes-Demo.
There is no possibility to choose a server!
This is because it must be the broker who offers the WebTerminal... otherwise all traffic would be a workload for MetaQuotes. That way each broker assumes his own traffic/workload.
Hi theciprobay,
I presume you already accept the terms and conditions every time, so the problem could be if you are using an anti-cookies browser plugin, etc.
Try not using any extensions or plugins that limit communication between you and the site, or try another browser.