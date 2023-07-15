Validation completed with errors

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Hello everybody! Do you have any idea with what i have to do? In another post i saw that i have to try again later but still nothing happens, so maybe it's something about my code?
thanks a lot for your time!

 
Emmanouil Bampalos:

Hello everybody! Do you have any idea with what i have to do? In another post i saw that i have to try again later but still nothing happens, so maybe it's something about my code?
thanks a lot for your time!

Hi Emmanouil,

Please read the next section of this article.

Article: The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

Invalid volumes in trade operations: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555#invalid_lot
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 
thanks a lot!
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