Validation completed with errors
Emmanouil Bampalos:
Hello everybody! Do you have any idea with what i have to do? In another post i saw that i have to try again later but still nothing happens, so maybe it's something about my code?
Hello everybody! Do you have any idea with what i have to do? In another post i saw that i have to try again later but still nothing happens, so maybe it's something about my code?
thanks a lot for your time!
Hi Emmanouil,
Please read the next section of this article.
Article: The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the MarketInvalid volumes in trade operations: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555#invalid_lot
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
- www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
thanks a lot!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello everybody! Do you have any idea with what i have to do? In another post i saw that i have to try again later but still nothing happens, so maybe it's something about my code?
thanks a lot for your time!