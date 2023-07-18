MT5 - Equity report changes equity curve but all positions are closed

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Hi guys, I closed all positions; no trading, but the equity keeps changing the value on the Equity on Reports main tab - created from the History tab. The balance stays the same. Please see the picture.

Why is the equity changing even though the balance is untouched and no trading is performed?

It could also help how the equity is being calculated for this report.

Thanks

No change to balance, no trade, but equity changes

 
I got confirmation from the broker and they agree with me that there is no open position, so the balance can’t change. It seems that the Equity report in MT5 is buggy.
 
trxone #:
I got confirmation from the broker and they agree with me that there is no open position, so the balance can’t change. It seems that the Equity report in MT5 is buggy.
It's impossible to say anything useful with what you posted.
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