Cant able to see open high low close value in the chart when i keep the cursor on the candle new to charts pls help
Cant able to see open high low close value in the chart when i keep the cursor on the candle new to charts pls help
mdis777:
Cant able to see open high low close value in the chart when i keep the cursor on the candle new to charts pls help
Cant able to see open high low close value in the chart when i keep the cursor on the candle new to charts pls help
These information are displayed in the Data window. You will need to activate that in MT to have these information displayed.
Or, search for a product on Marketplace to have them displayed. There is at least one that does this properly like in Tradingview.
mdis777:
Cant able to see open high low close value in the chart when i keep the cursor on the candle new to charts pls help
Cant able to see open high low close value in the chart when i keep the cursor on the candle new to charts pls help
You need to place the mouse near the close of a candle.
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