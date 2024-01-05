MQL 5 Access Violation read in wininet.dll. MetaTraider version 5.00 build 3815 22 June 2023
I fixed the issue by
--- int HttpOpenRequestW(int hConnect,string &lpszVerb,string &lpszObjectName,string &lpszVersion,string lpszReferer,string &lplpszAcceptTypes[],uint dwFlags,int dwContext);//org work with MT4
+++ int HttpOpenRequestW(int hConnect,string &lpszVerb,string &lpszObjectName,string &lpszVersion,string lpszReferer, string lplpszAcceptTypes,uint dwFlags,int dwContext); // Now For MT5
also see here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/3927
Discussion of article "Using WinInet in MQL5. Part 2: POST Requests and Files" - Using WinInet in MML5 is a great article, Part 2: Post Requests and Files are published by Alex Sergeev
- 2011.06.08
- www.mql5.com
New article using wininet in mql5. Part 2: post requests and files is published: author: alex sergeev. Hi alex, good article - i have a request for 'part 3': xml-rpc client communication (and server if possible)
Take a look at this article: MQL5 HTTP Web Request Using WinINet DLL
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Hi to all!
Try to post data to the web and get error:
Access violation at 0x00007FFE071D1F34 read to 0x00007FFE00000000 in 'wininet.dll'
crash --> 00007FFE071D1F34 4C3929 cmp [rcx], r13
00007FFE071D1F37 0F85C7020000 jnz dword 0x7ffe071d2204
00007FFE071D1F3D 488B0DAC353D00 mov rcx, [rip+0x3d35ac]
00007FFE071D1F44 8D4301 lea eax, [rbx+0x1]
00007FFE071D1F47 440FB7E0 movzx r12d, ax
00007FFE071D1F4B 33D2 xor edx, edx
00007FFE071D1F4D 458BC4 mov r8d, r12d
00: 0x00007FFE071D1F34
01: 0x00000245845D76D3
02: 0x0000000000CC00A8
#import "wininet.dll"
DWORD InternetAttemptConnect(DWORD dwReserved);
HINTERNET InternetOpenW(LPCTSTR lpszAgent, DWORD dwAccessType, LPCTSTR lpszProxyName, LPCTSTR lpszProxyBypass, DWORD dwFlags);
HINTERNET InternetConnectW(HINTERNET hInternet, LPCTSTR lpszServerName, INTERNET_PORT nServerPort, LPCTSTR lpszUsername, LPCTSTR lpszPassword, DWORD dwService, DWORD dwFlags, DWORD_PTR dwContext);
HINTERNET HttpOpenRequestW(HINTERNET hConnect, LPCTSTR lpszVerb, LPCTSTR lpszObjectName, LPCTSTR lpszVersion, LPCTSTR lpszReferer, int /*LPCTSTR* */ lplpszAcceptTypes, uint/*DWORD*/ dwFlags, DWORD_PTR dwContext);
BOOL HttpSendRequestW(HINTERNET hRequest, LPCTSTR lpszHeaders, DWORD dwHeadersLength, LPVOID lpOptional[], DWORD dwOptionalLength);
HINTERNET InternetOpenUrlW(HINTERNET hInternet, LPCTSTR lpszUrl, LPCTSTR lpszHeaders, DWORD dwHeadersLength, uint/*DWORD*/ dwFlags, DWORD_PTR dwContext);
BOOL InternetReadFile(HINTERNET hFile, LPVOID lpBuffer[], DWORD dwNumberOfBytesToRead, LPDWORD lpdwNumberOfBytesRead);
BOOL InternetCloseHandle(HINTERNET hInternet);
BOOL InternetSetOptionW(HINTERNET hInternet, DWORD dwOption, LPDWORD lpBuffer, DWORD dwBufferLength);
BOOL InternetQueryOptionW(HINTERNET hInternet, DWORD dwOption, LPDWORD lpBuffer, LPDWORD lpdwBufferLength);
#import
Please help!