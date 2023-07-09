ArraySize Function returns falls value
FBOLST:
I expected that ArraySize returns 6, but it returns 0! Why?
void PrintArray(int &inputArray[][]) { int arraySize = ArraySize(inputArray); Alert(arraySize); }
Because array size is not able to deal with 2 dimensions dynamic array.
Use
void PrintArray(int &inputArray[][2])
However it's weird it doesn't give any error.
I copied and pasted your code. Saved and compiled it. Then I ran it on a chart. I got 6 on the alert. Not sure where you see 0.
Alert("Build:",TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)," ",MQLInfoInteger(MQL_DEBUG) ? " DEBUG" : " NORMAL", " mode. Size:", arraySize," Error:",_LastError);
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I expected that ArraySize returns 6, but it returns 0! Why?