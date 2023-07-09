How to post in MetaTrader Market

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Hello

I have a code for an indicator in MQL5, that I would like to try to rent with payment per month or per year.

I think it is also possible to limit the number of simultaneous uses and that these services were easily accessible via a commission to be paid to Metaquotes, which is not a problem for me.

How to do this action please

Thank you

 

Click on the Market tab of this site, then look at the left side of the page.


 
Thx a lot for your fast answer !!!
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