How to post in MetaTrader Market
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Hello
I have a code for an indicator in MQL5, that I would like to try to rent with payment per month or per year.
I think it is also possible to limit the number of simultaneous uses and that these services were easily accessible via a commission to be paid to Metaquotes, which is not a problem for me.
How to do this action please
Thank you