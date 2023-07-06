The service provider's server could not be found

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When I add trading signals, I can't find the broker MT4 (CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live), please add it!

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Ean9518:
CWG

Not all the servers are available (for some different reasons: the broker changed the server name, or the broker does not allow to use signal service on this server, or the signal system discovered some issue with the server, and more and more):

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