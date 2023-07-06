Error :: The stars are not visible on market products on the grid list or when you click through to the overview

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Just informing you.


 
They are visible on top of the Overview itself, so I suppose it's done on purpose.
 
It was like that, but it's fixed now.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
It was like that, but it's fixed now.

Did they tell you what the cause was ? because it did not affect all the products . 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Did they tell you what the cause was ? because it did not affect all the products . 

Please create a request with Servicedesk. Provide a list of products that have not been affected.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Did they tell you what the cause was ? because it did not affect all the products . 

No they didn't, I also saw that not all products have been affected by the bug, but they are all alright now.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

No they didn't, I also saw that not all products have been affected by the bug, but they are all alright now.

I see thanks 

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