how we get price of last zigzag
even i use iCustom i cant get price of last zigzag
can some one help plz
CopyBuffer
and CopyBuffer does not existe in mql4
How to get time or shift of zigzag top (or bottom) - Symbols - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum< (2021.08.25)
realy thanks bro for u help but a both codes does not work
the first code block my EA and the second code have error
So fix it. Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
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When you say the price, do you mean the latest extension or the end of the last leg?
If you mean the values for each leg extension, I don't think its possible except by saving them when they occur in real time....
This code gives the last extension bar and direction from which you could get the prices.
string txt=""; double dir=-1; string sym=_Symbol; int period=_Period;
custom="zigzag"; for(int x=1;x<500;x++){ if(iCustom(sym,period,custom,0,x)==0)continue; if(iCustom(sym,period,custom,1,x)==0) dir=0;else dir=1; txt=StringConcatenate(txt,"bar ",x," ",iTime(sym,period,x)," dir ",dir,"\n"); } Comment(txt);
if(iCustom(sym,period,custom,0,x)==0)continue; if(iCustom(sym,period,custom,1,x)==0)
ZigZag only has one buffer. The second call is bogus.
How to get time or shift of zigzag top (or bottom) - Symbols - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #5 (2021)
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even i use iCustom i cant get price of last zigzag
can some one help plz