How to show all symbols and timeframes i use on Strategy Tester Report MQL5

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I use 31 Pairs and 15 Timeframes on my expert advisor .  How can i see them on Strategy Tester Report? 

 // Symbols are in a class

string symbolss[]=
  {
   "AUDCAD",
   "AUDCHF",
   "AUDJPY",
   "AUDNZD",
   "AUDUSD",
   "CADCHF",
   "CADJPY",
   "CHFJPY",
   "EURAUD",
   "EURCAD",
   "EURCHF",
   "EURGBP",
   "EURJPY",
   "EURNZD",
   "EURSGD",
   "EURUSD",
   "GBPAUD",
   "GBPCAD",
   "GBPCHF",
   "GBPJPY",
   "GBPNZD",
   "GBPUSD",
   "NZDCAD",
   "NZDCHF",
   "NZDJPY",
   "NZDUSD",
   "SGDJPY",
   "USDCAD",
   "USDCHF",
   "USDJPY",
   "USDSGD"
  };
MySymbolCollection masymbolss;


///And Timeframes are in an array
    ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFinit[]=
        {
         PERIOD_M5,
         PERIOD_M10,
         PERIOD_M15,
         PERIOD_M20,
         PERIOD_M30,
         PERIOD_H1,
         PERIOD_H2,
         PERIOD_H3,
         PERIOD_H4,
         PERIOD_H6,
         PERIOD_H8,
         PERIOD_H12,
         PERIOD_D1,
         PERIOD_W1,
         PERIOD_MN1
        };

How can i see them on Strategy Tester Report?


The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
What are the differences between the three modes of testing in MetaTrader 5, and what should be particularly looked for? How does the testing of an EA, trading simultaneously on multiple instruments, take place? When and how are the indicator values calculated during testing, and how are the events handled? How to synchronize the bars from different instruments during testing in an "open prices only" mode? This article aims to provide answers to these and many other questions.
[Deleted]  
When you try to use several symbols in the same EA what you get is only one analysis which includes all trades taken for all the symbols. So you do not have separate analysis for each symbol. To have separate analysis simply use one symbol at a time in your EA.
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading — In the future, please consider which section is most appropriate for your query.
MQL5 forum: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
MQL5 forum: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
  • www.mql5.com
How to create an Expert Advisor (a trading robot) for Forex trading
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