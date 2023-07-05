How to show all symbols and timeframes i use on Strategy Tester Report MQL5
When you try to use several symbols in the same EA what you get is only one analysis which includes all trades taken for all the symbols. So you do not have separate analysis for each symbol. To have separate analysis simply use one symbol at a time in your EA.
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I use 31 Pairs and 15 Timeframes on my expert advisor . How can i see them on Strategy Tester Report?
How can i see them on Strategy Tester Report?