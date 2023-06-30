Making my EA think smart

New comment
[Deleted]  

My EA is dumb, it finds high low on chart then plot calculated levels

as on screenshot you can see price jumped and made a big volume candle so my EA consider its a valid and plot levels very far away where price does not go most often,

How can i teach my EA to select next high in smart way in such cases and start trading operations from there in such events.. I cant define less number of bars in such case to be read by EA because its not a good option.

 
Rodger Sen:

My EA is dumb, it finds high low on chart then plot calculated levels

as on screenshot you can see price jumped and made a big volume candle so my EA consider its a valid and plot levels very far away where price does not go most often,

How can i teach my EA to select next high in smart way in such cases and start trading operations from there in such events.. I cant define less number of bars in such case to be read by EA because its not a good option.

How about defining "explosion-bars" and ignoring such? - One way could be to ask if the bar is beyond a certain threshold of multiples of ATR value, maybe as an option.

 

You could also have a "bars to fade" measurement and the fade% . 

So then you'd look at the plots and decide where the threshold is 

The atr too is a good idea as mentioned above 

[Deleted]  
Good suggestion, Thanks
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading — In the future, please consider which section is most appropriate for your query.
 
Rodger Sen #:
Good suggestion, Thanks

What is your "rule" for considering a price point ?

Fractal with one bar to the left and one bar to the right ? 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

What is your "rule" for considering a price point ?

Fractal with one bar to the left and one bar to the right ? 


more like how a line chart works.

New comment