Making my EA think smart
My EA is dumb, it finds high low on chart then plot calculated levels
as on screenshot you can see price jumped and made a big volume candle so my EA consider its a valid and plot levels very far away where price does not go most often,
How can i teach my EA to select next high in smart way in such cases and start trading operations from there in such events.. I cant define less number of bars in such case to be read by EA because its not a good option.
How about defining "explosion-bars" and ignoring such? - One way could be to ask if the bar is beyond a certain threshold of multiples of ATR value, maybe as an option.
You could also have a "bars to fade" measurement and the fade% .
So then you'd look at the plots and decide where the threshold is
The atr too is a good idea as mentioned above
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My EA is dumb, it finds high low on chart then plot calculated levels
as on screenshot you can see price jumped and made a big volume candle so my EA consider its a valid and plot levels very far away where price does not go most often,
How can i teach my EA to select next high in smart way in such cases and start trading operations from there in such events.. I cant define less number of bars in such case to be read by EA because its not a good option.