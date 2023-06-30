login problem
This is not a problem for me.
I downloaded and installed MT5 from this forum website ( Download MetaTrader 5 ),
after that - I start MT5 and go to the Journal to see that MT5 is estimating about the following:
MT5 build is 3802 (seems, the latest official one), and my Windows is Windows 10 64 bit:
For now - I want to open demo account with the broker
(any broker for now, but I prefer to use the broker which is having the office in my city in walking distance, and which was lisenced by my government to collect money from the citited of my country for example ... why? to get the governmental support in case of some issue with the broker) -
That's all.
Many broker is allowing you to open demo account directly from MT5 (but you may need to go to their website to open the demo account in some cases with some brokers).
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use