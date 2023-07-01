How to restore Terminal Old Data Folder?

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Good day,
I have more than 10 terminals installed and when I click File ---> open data folder, I am getting this C:\Program Files\MetaTrader and because of that even in MT Editor I can't see my projects files. How to restore to old data folder which was like this : 
C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75

I am getting this : 

Instead of

Projects assist in creating profitable trading robots! Or at least, so it seems
Projects assist in creating profitable trading robots! Or at least, so it seems
  • www.mql5.com
A big program starts with a small file, which then grows in size as you keep adding more functions and objects. Most robot developers utilize include files to handle this problem. However, there is a better solution: start developing any trading application in a project. There are so many reasons to do so.
 
Ugochukwu Mobi:
Good day,
I have more than 10 terminals installed and when I click File ---> open data folder, I am getting this C:\Program Files\MetaTrader and because that even in MT Editor I can't see my projects files. How to restore to old data folder which was like this : 
C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75

Is there a \portable after the executable location in the shortcut ?


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Is there a \portable after the executable location in the shortcut ?


No

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

No

The start in folder is different ? 

This the mq demo ?
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

The start in folder is different ? 

This the mq demo ?

yes mt5 demo but all 10 terminals mt4 and mt5 are doing the same. 

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

yes mt5 demo but all 10 terminals mt4 and mt5 are doing the same. 

what happens if you remove the B from the start in folder ?

(backup your files would be the 1st logical step though)

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

what happens if you remove the B from the start in folder ?

(backup your files would be the 1st logical step though)

Still the same.

 
Ugochukwu Mobi:

Good day,
I have more than 10 terminals installed and when I click File ---> open data folder, I am getting this C:\Program Files\MetaTrader and because of that even in MT Editor I can't see my projects files. How to restore to old data folder which was like this : 
C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75

I am getting this : 

Instead of

Since when do you have this issue ? What did you change or what was changed (OS update or whatever...) ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Since when do you have this issue ? What did you change or what was changed (OS update or whatever...) ?

After Windows 11 Update. Do you have an idea, what should I do to restore to the old data folder???

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

After Windows 11 Update. Do you have an idea, what should I do to restore to the old data folder???

No. Unfortunately I don't have Windows 11, and I nerver heard about that issue.

What you could do is to copy you old folders in the new places. Not ideal but as the platform seem to start automatically in portable mode I don't see an other solution.

Ah...yes, you could also try a hardlink to the data folder.

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