Creating a marketing chat group
You can create a group in messages: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nambambi/messages
A commercial section like the one in ForexFactory -but without the ban on other sections that occurs after posting there- would increase traffic and whatever a traffic increase results to.
Some requirements could be :
- minimum rating
- account age
- having at least one product published with a minimum # of downloads and a review threshold
- allow posting once a month per account in that section
The "quality" accounts will migrate here gradually bringing the discussion of their products here (even if non market)
The traffic will trickle down into the ecosystem .
A commercial section like the one in ForexFactory -but without the ban on other sections that occurs after posting there- would increase traffic and whatever a traffic increase results to.
Some requirements could be :
- minimum rating
- account age
- having at least one product published with a minimum # of downloads and a review threshold
- allow posting once a month per account in that section
The "quality" accounts will migrate here gradually bringing the discussion of their products here (even if non market)
The traffic will trickle down into the ecosystem .
May you send me that link or picture. I a confused now,
You can create a group in messages: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nambambi/messages
I created a chat public group and added several friends and this happened. Have I done something wrong?
I created a chat public group and added several friends and this happened. Have I done something wrong?
About "time out in 5 sec" -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Error :: Timed out in 5 sec in messages
Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.10 08:00
When I have "Time Out MQL5 5 Second" error (because I am making the messages in the channel in quick way without waiting for example)
so I switch my router off and I use mobile internet for few hours (or for half a day) without any error.
After that I switch the router to be ON and connect to my main internet provider, and everything is fine.
I created a chat public group and added several friends and this happened. Have I done something wrong?
You should also measure how many left from those you added , theres a % of those who stayed that is inactive in general , those who left saw your name and associated it with "spam".
Just pure feedback
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