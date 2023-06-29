Creating a marketing chat group

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Hello fellow traders, does the mql5 platform offers a formal chat room where we can market our products with other users and also communicate with other users? 
 

You can create a group in messages: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nambambi/messages


 
Thank you Eleni. Much Appreciation.
 

A commercial section like the one in ForexFactory -but without the ban on other sections that occurs after posting there- would increase traffic and whatever a traffic increase results to.

Some requirements could be :

  • minimum rating
  • account age
  • having at least one product published with a minimum # of downloads and a review threshold
  • allow posting once a month per account in that section

The "quality" accounts will migrate here gradually bringing the discussion of their products here (even if non market) 

The traffic will trickle down into the ecosystem .

(edit : if your counter argument is spam , you can see that spam happened anyway in this case too and it can't be controlled in this case)
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

A commercial section like the one in ForexFactory -but without the ban on other sections that occurs after posting there- would increase traffic and whatever a traffic increase results to.

Some requirements could be :

  • minimum rating
  • account age
  • having at least one product published with a minimum # of downloads and a review threshold
  • allow posting once a month per account in that section

The "quality" accounts will migrate here gradually bringing the discussion of their products here (even if non market) 

The traffic will trickle down into the ecosystem .

(edit : if your counter argument is spam , you can see that spam happened anyway in this case too and it can't be controlled in this case)

May you send me that link or picture. I a confused now,

 
Fudheni Petrus Nambambi #:

May you send me that link or picture. I a confused now,

It was a suggestion for the moderator to inform the admins about .

If that section existed would you have used it instead of creating the group ?

 
Okay thank you! 
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can create a group in messages: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nambambi/messages


I created a chat public group and added several friends and this happened. Have I done something wrong?

Files:
Screenshot_91430c.png  190 kb
 
Fudheni Petrus Nambambi #:

I created a chat public group and added several friends and this happened. Have I done something wrong?

About "time out in 5 sec" -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Error :: Timed out in 5 sec in messages

Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.10 08:00

When I have "Time Out MQL5 5 Second" error (because I am making the messages in the channel in quick way without waiting for example)
so I switch my router off and I use mobile internet for few hours (or for half a day) without any error.
After that I switch the router to be ON and connect to my main internet provider, and everything is fine.


 
Fudheni Petrus Nambambi #:

I created a chat public group and added several friends and this happened. Have I done something wrong?

You should also measure how many left from those you added , theres a % of those who stayed that is inactive in general , those who left saw your name and associated it with "spam".

Just pure feedback 

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