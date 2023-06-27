In strategy tester, Trade section, what do the two columns of Price correspond to and the profit column ?
First one is "Entry Price", second one is the current "Exit Price" (unclosed exit price, Bid for a Buy, Ask for a Sell).
The third is the "Profit" in either money amount in account currency or in pips, depending on which setting you chose.
Fernando Carreiro #:thanks a lot, regarding the settings for currency or pip I don't see where they are... [edit] just found it, Right Click on the Trade panel > Profit
The third is the "Profit" in either money amount in account currency or in pips, depending on which setting you chose.
First one is "Entry Price", second one is the current "Exit Price" (unclosed exit price, Bid for a Buy, Ask for a Sell).
The third is the "Profit" in either money amount in account currency or in pips, depending on which setting you chose.
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Hello,
I could not find the information about this in the documentation, my question is, what do the following columns correspond to exactly ?