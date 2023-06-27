In strategy tester, Trade section, what do the two columns of Price correspond to and the profit column ?

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Hello,


I could not find the information about this in the documentation, my question is, what do the following columns correspond to exactly ?



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First one is "Entry Price", second one is the current "Exit Price" (unclosed exit price, Bid for a Buy, Ask for a Sell).

The third is the "Profit" in either money amount in account currency or in pips, depending on which setting you chose.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

First one is "Entry Price", second one is the current "Exit Price" (unclosed exit price, Bid for a Buy, Ask for a Sell).

The third is the "Profit" in either money amount in account currency or in pips, depending on which setting you chose.

thanks a lot, regarding the settings for currency or pip I don't see where they are... [edit] just found it, Right Click on the Trade panel > Profit
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AYMERIC75 #: regarding the settings for currency or pip I don't see where they are... [edit] just found it, Right Click on the Trade panel > Profit
Actually I was referring to the following ... (but in visual mode you can also use the "points" mode, as well).


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