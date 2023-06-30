Indicator needs continious refreshing
dergham:
This old indicator works fine the moment it is attached to chart (works fine for historical data).
but it needs continuous chart refresh to work correctly ( works incorrectly for new data).
help appreciated
Looks like your posted/example code is old enough where as a lot has been changed till now
try finding some later/latest ver of that there are a lot around
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This old indicator works fine the moment it is attached to chart (works fine for historical data).
but it needs continuous chart refresh to work correctly ( works incorrectly for new data).
help appreciated