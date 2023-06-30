Indicator needs continious refreshing

New comment
 

This old indicator works fine the moment it is attached to chart (works fine for historical data).

but it needs continuous chart refresh to work correctly ( works incorrectly for new data).

help appreciated

 
dergham:

This old indicator works fine the moment it is attached to chart (works fine for historical data).

but it needs continuous chart refresh to work correctly ( works incorrectly for new data).

help appreciated

Looks like your posted/example code is old enough where as a lot has been changed till now

try finding some later/latest ver of that there are a lot around

eurusd

New comment