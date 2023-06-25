Strategy Tester Trade levels issue
After playing around with various settings etc and nothing working I deleted the tester.tpl file and it cleared out everything. I would love to understand this better!
OK so more info on this.
I draw a lot of trendlines etc during the run of my EA. So if I do a test run the objects are drawn on the chart. If I then after a test run, make some some updates to the chart properties, i.e. candle colours etc.. and save a new template file, all those objects are saved with the template file.
fassadlr #:Of course objects are saved. All concerning a chart is saved in a template.
OK so more info on this.
I draw a lot of trendlines etc during the run of my EA. So if I do a test run the objects are drawn on the chart. If I then after a test run, make some some updates to the chart properties, i.e. candle colours etc.. and save a new template file, all those objects are saved with the template file.
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Hi guys,
During running the strategy tester this randomly started happening:
It seems that the trade levels are drawn all over the place in the output window however the chart in the terminal is fine.
Does anybody know why this happens in the strategy tester?