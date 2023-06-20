time zone script
antiseptic: Is there a script that changes the time zone of the hoverbox pointed to in my image?
No, you cannot change the timezone reported because that is the broker's trade server time.
You can however, create you own MQL program, to place a graphical object somewhere on the chart to show a different text (for example showing a different time).
You can maybe use the following reference code and change the text to display a time according to your needs ...
Scriptor, 2019.02.07 08:58Indicator Market Session
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Is there a script that changes the time zone of the hoverbox pointed to in my image?