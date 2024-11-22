MQL5 Debug / Depurar erro Unknown Identifier it is giving error only in the Local Variables.

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After the last updates of MT5, I noticed that the MQL5 Debugger is unable to identify Local Variables, thus managing to display only Global ones.
Does anyone know how to fix?

Or do you know how to report the problem in the debugger??


[Deleted]  

Which build?

The latest officially released build is 3802. Anything higher is a beta build with possible bugs.

 
Dayvison Andrews Da Silva Gomes:
After the last updates of MT5, I noticed that the MQL5 Debugger is unable to identify Local Variables, thus managing to display only Global ones.
Does anyone know how to fix?

Or do you know how to report the problem in the debugger??


Even if it's a beta build, you will need to provide code and details to reproduce the issue. As I personally didn't see an issue yet with the debugger and watching variables.
 
Fernanda Carreiro # :

Qual construção?

A versão mais recente lançada oficialmente é 3802. Qualquer versão superior é uma versão beta com possíveis bugs.

VR 3802.


 

Have you read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/453683?

30. MetaEditor: Improved display of local variables when debugging.

Mabe Build 3930 solves the problem?

MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 3930: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and support for AVX instructions to speed up programs
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 3930: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and support for AVX instructions to speed up programs
  • 2023.09.07
  • www.mql5.com
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform is to be released on Friday, September 8, 2023...
 

I came across the same error.

unknow identifier

I ruled out the version problem, as the error only occurred in a specific function.

Doing some tests, it became clear in my case that the problem was just the size of the function. I created a new class, with just the function for testing. When the function reached 345 lines, the error occurs. Below this number, it works normally. I didn't do new tests, but I don't rule out the possibility of the line limit changing depending on the complexity of the code.

Código funcional com 345 linhas


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@Marcelo Lacerda #:

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⚠️ On the English forum, please write in English. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.
 
MetaTrader 5 Platform beta build 4695: Extended OpenBLAS support and general performance optimization - Trading Platform - General - MQL5 programming forum (2024.11.22)
9 MetaEditor: Fixed calculation of values for input variables in the debugger mode. In some cases, the message "unknown identifier" was displayed instead of the value.
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