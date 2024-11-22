MQL5 Debug / Depurar erro Unknown Identifier it is giving error only in the Local Variables.
Which build?
The latest officially released build is 3802. Anything higher is a beta build with possible bugs.
Or do you know how to report the problem in the debugger??
Have you read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/453683?
30. MetaEditor: Improved display of local variables when debugging.
Mabe Build 3930 solves the problem?
- 2023.09.07
- www.mql5.com
I came across the same error.
I ruled out the version problem, as the error only occurred in a specific function.
Doing some tests, it became clear in my case that the problem was just the size of the function. I created a new class, with just the function for testing. When the function reached 345 lines, the error occurs. Below this number, it works normally. I didn't do new tests, but I don't rule out the possibility of the line limit changing depending on the complexity of the code.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Or do you know how to report the problem in the debugger??