Get ticket number by clicking on Position line ?
That is not built-in nor is there any predefined functions for it. You will have to program such functionality yourself.
There is however built-in functionality on the terminal (not in MQL), when you right-click it ...
yes i know about this mt5 functionality but that's for the user not for programmer.
so my only chance is to convert xy and do the math myself ?
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Hello
i cant seem to find it onchartevent , any way to get position info or order info by clicking on the chart levels ?
I dont think converting x y position and detecting price and time is not a great idea !