Get ticket number by clicking on Position line ?

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Hello

i cant seem to find it onchartevent , any way to get position info or order info by clicking on the chart levels ?

I dont think converting x y position and detecting price and time is not a great idea !

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That is not built-in nor is there any predefined functions for it. You will have to program such functionality yourself.

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There is however built-in functionality on the terminal (not in MQL), when you right-click it ...


 

yes i know about this mt5 functionality  but that's for the user not for programmer. 

so my only chance is to convert xy and do the math myself ?

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Ahmed_Fouda #: so my only chance is to convert xy and do the math myself ?
Yes, that is the meaning of what I stated — "You will have to program such functionality yourself".
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