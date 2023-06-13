Signal information not updated
I have connected a new signal. Signal name- <name of the signal was deleted by moderator>, but Signal growth showing 0% & in May month showing -5% loss but I made profit in May. I have deleted & reconnected the signal but not updated the information. Please suggest me what should I do?
- grey months !
- I deleted my signal...but
- How is Signal Growth YTD calculated?
Your signal is started to be monitored today only (not in May):
And as far as I know - the main statictics are updated daily but it is new signal.
Besides, I see that you deposited many times in May, or your broker archived the history as balance operations (in May), for example:
If it is your broker archived the history as balance operations so this history does not exist anymore (in May).
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And the key information - about How is the Growth in Signals Calculated? (from FAQ):
"The growth shows how the balance of an account grows. It is calculated so that the influence of deposits and withdrawals is avoided."
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- 2013.02.20
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The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
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