Signal information not updated

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I have connected a new signal.  Signal name- <name of the signal was deleted by moderator>, but Signal growth showing 0% & in May month showing -5% loss but I made profit in May. I have deleted & reconnected  the signal but not updated the information. Please suggest me what should I do?
 

Your signal is started to be monitored today only (not in May):

And as far as I know - the main statictics are updated daily but it is new signal.

Besides, I see that you deposited many times in May, or your broker archived the history as balance operations (in May), for example:

If it is your broker archived the history as balance operations so this history does not exist anymore (in May).

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And the key information - about How is the Growth in Signals Calculated? (from FAQ):
"The growth shows how the balance of an account grows. It is calculated so that the influence of deposits and withdrawals is avoided."

Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
  • 2013.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
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