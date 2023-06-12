Forex bot that "never loses money"

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Hello everyone.

Is it possible to set up/create an EA that "never loses money"? I've recently stumbled upon such a thing but it simply looks too good to be true.

Does anyone know of such system? Any recommendations?

Thank you!

 

"Whenever there is any doubt, there is no doubt."

Robert De Niro from Ronin

 
Good day. There are no such advisers. The market is dynamic and even the most famous "gurus" do not know what will happen tomorrow, how the adviser will know.
 
the simplest EA that does not lose money is not an EA
but then this one earns nothing xD
 

Dreaming is not prohibited - :)

endless wishes and expectations have no limitations,we human's nature

and finally so called the "holy grail" is still a mystery since from the day first

w

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