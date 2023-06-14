OpenCL loaded?

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Hello, I have no idea of why OpenCL is loaded. Can someone help? I didnt do anything to load OpenCL.



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You probably have OpenCL enabled in the terminal Options ...

 
Can optimisation speed increase with openCL ticked even the EA is not coded to use OpenCL?
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Ying Siang Ng #: Can optimisation speed increase with openCL ticked even the EA is not coded to use OpenCL?
No! OpenCL has nothing to do with optimisations. Think of it, as just another system or programming language you can use to carry out computations in parallel and separately to MQL.
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