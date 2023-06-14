OpenCL loaded?
You probably have OpenCL enabled in the terminal Options ...
Can optimisation speed increase with openCL ticked even the EA is not coded to use OpenCL?
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Hello, I have no idea of why OpenCL is loaded. Can someone help? I didnt do anything to load OpenCL.