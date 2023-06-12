Strategy tester in MQL5 break down into 2 separate tests itself.
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I am running strategy tester in mql5. In the middle of the test it restart itself including: close the exist positions, restart the balance as if it runs in 2 separate test. Anyone has any idea why ? I expect it to run the entire of the perio
as per the log file, in the middle of the test it restart the test itself. Weird
please see attachment.
Anyone has any idea why ? I expect it to run the entire of the period