Strategy tester in MQL5 break down into 2 separate tests itself.

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I am running strategy tester in mql5. In the middle of the test it restart itself including: close the exist positions, restart the balance as if it runs in 2 separate test. Anyone has any idea why ? I expect it to run the entire of the perio

as per the log file, in the middle of the test it restart the test itself. Weird

please see attachment.

Anyone has any idea why ? I expect it to run the entire of the period

Files:
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[Deleted]  

Are you perhaps doing a combined back-test with a forward test?


 
Fernando Carreiro #: Are you perhaps doing a combined back-test with a forward test?

OMG! you are exactly right. I wasted lot of time on it. I didnt know what it was and it was selected by accident. Thank you very much. God bless you Fernando

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