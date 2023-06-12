It's been several days but Agents are still not showing on my Agents Tab although MT5 agent manager is currently working.

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[Deleted]  

Have you enabled selling the resources via the MQL5  Cloud network via your Community account?


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Have you enabled selling the resources via the MQL5  Cloud network via your Community account?


Yes. it should be an email address of your  account right?

or should it be the account name?

[Deleted]  
Dean Mark Daanoy Dio #: Yes. it should be an email address of your  account right?

No, it should be your community account username — "deanslist15" in this case. The same one you use the MetaTrader Options.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
deanslist15

oh crap! thanks bro! already shoot up to 100+ task passed. it was blank in the procedure that's why i assumed it would be the email address. now i can click the view the stats link. 

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