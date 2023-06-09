HELP, compilation error
Esteban Jose Bartomioli: Good morning, I wanted to know if someone could help me correct the following errors... They sent me a code but I can't compile it to test the robot... I don't know anything about programming, so I ask you for help... I'm attaching the file With the code
thank you!!
Then ask the author (assuming it is the person who sent you the code), to fix it.
Esteban Jose Bartomioli:
Good morning, I wanted to know if someone could help me correct the following errors... They sent me a code but I can't compile it to test the robot... I don't know anything about programming, so I ask you for help... I'm attaching the file With the code
thank you!!
No guarantee, but it compiles.
Files:
MR.mq5 775 kb
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Good morning, I wanted to know if someone could help me correct the following errors... They sent me a code but I can't compile it to test the robot... I don't know anything about programming, so I ask you for help... I'm attaching the file With the code
thank you!!