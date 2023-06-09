SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, x) doesnt work / ERR 4014

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Hi Guys,

I am trying to set a new value of the signal parameter "DEPOSIT PERCENT with function 

SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, x);

and I get the error code 4014.

These functions works fine :

sidep=SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT);
sivol=SignalInfoGetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT);

Please help

 

Can you read what "error code 4014" means?

ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED   4014   Function is not allowed for call

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Can you read what "error code 4014" means?

yes of course I red it. But no explaination why the function is not allowed. That is the question?
 
Volcanbleu #:
yes of course I red it. But no explaination why the function is not allowed. That is the question?

What should be set by SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT?

The signal provider sets the volume within the EA and the volume of the subscriber is set by the setting there is no 'further' EA.

[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber #: What should be set by SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT? The signal provider sets the volume within the EA and the volume of the subscriber is set by the setting there is no 'further' EA.

The property that the OP is trying to set programmatically is the following ...


However, since I don't have experience with signals I am not able to offer the OP any help.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The property that the OP is trying to set programmatically is the following ...


However, since I don't have experience with signals I am not able to offer the OP any help.

Thanks Fernando. Yes. This what I want to do, in order to control when the Provider changes its account balance. The function exist, other signals functions are working, but I dont understand why the program dont accept this function..


The function "SIgnalInfoSetInteger" is supposed to allow to change the setting that you framed in red. There must be something that prevent it to do in my case, but I dont see anything special which could do that.
 
Volcanbleu #:

Thanks Fernando. Yes. This what I want to do, in order to control when the Provider changes its account balance. The function exist, other signals functions are working, but I dont understand why the program dont accept this function..


The function "SIgnalInfoSetInteger" is supposed to allow to change the setting that you framed in red. There must be something that prevent it to do in my case, but I dont see anything special which could do that.

There is only one other way beside the one Fenando showed to change the traded volume change the balance. You can't "hang" an EA "between" the signal and the trades on your account.

Here is an example how the volume is calculated: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example

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Carl Schreiber #:

There is only one other way beside the one Fenando showed to change the traded volume change the balance. You can't "hang" an EA "between" the signal and the trades on your account.

Here is an example how the volume is calculated: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example

I found why it didnt work. Its because I didnt autorize signal parameter change on the main page of the EA

Do you know how to have this option checked automatically ? Thanks

[Deleted]  
Volcanbleu #: I found why it didnt work. Its because I didnt autorize signal parameter change on the main page of the EA. Do you know how to have this option checked automatically ? Thanks
It cannot be authorised automatically because that would be a security risk. It has to be done manually by the user.
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