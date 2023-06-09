SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, x) doesnt work / ERR 4014
Can you read what "error code 4014" means?
ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED 4014 Function is not allowed for call
Can you read what "error code 4014" means?
The property that the OP is trying to set programmatically is the following ...
However, since I don't have experience with signals I am not able to offer the OP any help.
The property that the OP is trying to set programmatically is the following ...
However, since I don't have experience with signals I am not able to offer the OP any help.
Thanks Fernando. Yes. This what I want to do, in order to control when the Provider changes its account balance. The function exist, other signals functions are working, but I dont understand why the program dont accept this function..
The function "SIgnalInfoSetInteger" is supposed to allow to change the setting that you framed in red. There must be something that prevent it to do in my case, but I dont see anything special which could do that.
Thanks Fernando. Yes. This what I want to do, in order to control when the Provider changes its account balance. The function exist, other signals functions are working, but I dont understand why the program dont accept this function..
The function "SIgnalInfoSetInteger" is supposed to allow to change the setting that you framed in red. There must be something that prevent it to do in my case, but I dont see anything special which could do that.
There is only one other way beside the one Fenando showed to change the traded volume change the balance. You can't "hang" an EA "between" the signal and the trades on your account.
Here is an example how the volume is calculated: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example
- www.mql5.com
There is only one other way beside the one Fenando showed to change the traded volume change the balance. You can't "hang" an EA "between" the signal and the trades on your account.
Here is an example how the volume is calculated: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example
I found why it didnt work. Its because I didnt autorize signal parameter change on the main page of the EA
Do you know how to have this option checked automatically ? Thanks
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Hi Guys,
I am trying to set a new value of the signal parameter "DEPOSIT PERCENT with function
and I get the error code 4014.
These functions works fine :
Please help