Messages Timed out Error

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I am getting the error below when I am trying to access messages.
 
Ugochukwu Mobi:
I am getting the error below when I am trying to access messages.

Reload the MQL5.com website.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Reload the MQL5.com website.

I have been doing that since yesterday and I tried on my phone and other platforms, I am getting the same error.

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

I have been doing that since yesterday and I tried on my phone and other platforms, I am getting the same error.

Try to restart your router and see if that helps.

If not, you could contact the Service Desk about it.
 
Use vpn
 
Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Alnuaimi #:
Use vpn
Thank you. using vpn worked now I can assist people.
 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:
Thank you. using vpn worked now I can assist people.
My pleasure.
 

I keep receiving the following error:


I have tried other computers on VPN and even through my phone's ISP which is different from my home internet yet, no success.


I am also unable to contact support center because virtual assistant won't let me. 


Can anyone help me?

 
ac4real #:

I keep receiving the following error:


I have tried other computers on VPN and even through my phone's ISP which is different from my home internet yet, no success.


I am also unable to contact support center because virtual assistant won't let me. 


Can anyone help me?

Your VPN is probably the cause of this, try to restart your modem/router and try again.

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