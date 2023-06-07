Can't log into MQL5 from MT4
Your forum login is bennibtc2 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bennibtc2
Make sure that you are using your forum login and not your emai.
Your forum login is bennibtc2 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bennibtc2
Yes, Sergay, thenks, I am using that login
I also use the same password as logging into the website, but get an error message
See attached
Obviously I want to connect the MT4 installation to purchases in MQL5 website.....
Yes, Sergay, thenks, I am using that login
I also use the same password as logging into the website, but get an error message
Your login is bennibtc2
(BenniBTC2 is not your login to Community tab).
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And it is how I fill Community tab in Metatrader.
1. Community tab is located in Tool - Options -
2. I placed my forum username and password and click OK. And I wait. Because MT5 is accepted the Community tab in almost immediate way,
but MT4 is "thinking too much" :)
So, I wait for 1 or 2 minutes for example for my login to be accepted by MT4.
After that - I go to Metatrader journal to be sure that Metatrader is accepted my login.
Because Metatrader as a software is "speaking" with humans using journal, and because of that we (humans and Metatrader) understand each other.
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Thus, do step 1, and after that - check Metatrader journal
(because it should be written something related to "activated for .." or "error 403 .." or any).
MT4 account 1 shows this and logs in fine
BUt I have second MT4 on VPS
and this lets me into the community fine... its the additional MT4 installs that... don;t work...
MT4 account 1 shows this and logs in fine
BUt I have second MT4 on VPS
and this lets me into the community fine... its the additional MT4 installs that... don;t work...
1. If you have some external VPS, and one MT4 instance is fine concerning Community tab, but the second MT4 instance can not accept Community login so it may be something with this VPS: not enough memory in VPS, or your VPS is in subnet of Zomro VPS which was blocked from MQL5 portal ...
2. ..or it may be related to your email setting for Metatrader but I can not say more as I am not using any email/setting/parameters in Tools - Options - Emails.
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I use the same credentials as the Web log in but get the message that the username/password is incorrect
Help?