problem with data import

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HI all, I'm trying to load the attached file.

When I select it from Browse in History Center the window remains empty.

Where is the problem? Thank you!

window

Files:
EURJPY_2015_01.csv  1552 kb
[Deleted]  
Alberto Tortella: HI all, I'm trying to load the attached file. When I select it from Browse in History Center the window remains empty. Where is the problem? Thank you!

It is in the wrong format. Your file has 7 fields — "Date", "Time", "Open", "High", "Low", "Close", "Volume".

What is expected is 6 fields, where date and time are combined into a single field.

 
Alberto Tortella: Where is the problem?

Invalid file. Date is “2015.01.02,00:00”. Comma separating date and time.
          History Center - Tools - MetaTrader 4 Help

I replaced the comma with a space.
Files:
EURJPY_2015_01.csv  1552 kb
 

Thank you for the new file. 

I'm trying with it but I seem nothing is changed. I don't see data in the window.

import

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