problem with data import
Alberto Tortella: HI all, I'm trying to load the attached file. When I select it from Browse in History Center the window remains empty. Where is the problem? Thank you!
It is in the wrong format. Your file has 7 fields — "Date", "Time", "Open", "High", "Low", "Close", "Volume".
What is expected is 6 fields, where date and time are combined into a single field.
Alberto Tortella: Where is the problem?
Invalid file. Date is “2015.01.02,00:00”. Comma separating date and time.
History Center - Tools - MetaTrader 4 Help
Files:
EURJPY_2015_01.csv 1552 kb
Thank you for the new file.
I'm trying with it but I seem nothing is changed. I don't see data in the window.
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HI all, I'm trying to load the attached file.
When I select it from Browse in History Center the window remains empty.
Where is the problem? Thank you!